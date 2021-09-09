Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.69. Stepan has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

