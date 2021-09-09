Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.12. 107,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,692. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.20 and its 200-day moving average is $421.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.