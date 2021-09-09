Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,868 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 548,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,359,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

