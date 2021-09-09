MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $2,276,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

