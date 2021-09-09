MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
See Also: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.