NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 163.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NSTG opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,214 shares of company stock worth $9,846,687 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

