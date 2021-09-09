NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002811 BTC on major exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $11.64 million and $1.84 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00063489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00131096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00188592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.68 or 0.07418755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,952.28 or 0.99816459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.58 or 0.00775063 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

