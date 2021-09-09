National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

NSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,342. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,574,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after acquiring an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

