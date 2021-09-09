Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.11% of O2Micro International worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter worth about $3,631,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. O2Micro International Limited has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $202.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%. On average, research analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

