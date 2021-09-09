nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,294. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of -136.32.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.69.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $254,459.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,083 shares of company stock worth $3,152,806 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

