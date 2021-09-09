NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 496.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NCR were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 814.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NCR stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

