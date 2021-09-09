Nelson Peltz Sells 144,038 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

