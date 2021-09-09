Neo One Day Volume Hits $601.16 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and approximately $601.16 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $49.36 or 0.00107875 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00129576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00187633 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

