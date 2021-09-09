New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.33

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.29. New Gold shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 13,080 shares trading hands.

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $851.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 74.3% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 280,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Gold by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 729,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in New Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

