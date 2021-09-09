New Gold (TSE:NGD) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$1.90 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.75.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGD. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Gold to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

