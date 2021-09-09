New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,437,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,615,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.65. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

