New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after buying an additional 573,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Avista by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avista by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Avista by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,243 shares of company stock worth $94,025. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

