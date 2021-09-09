New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,700 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

