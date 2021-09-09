New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 55,851 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,851 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

LCII opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

