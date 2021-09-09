New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of The Simply Good Foods worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

