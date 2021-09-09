Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

