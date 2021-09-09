NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.51

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.51 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 78.17 ($1.02). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 78.20 ($1.02), with a volume of 429,820 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The company has a market capitalization of £235.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.39.

In related news, insider Will Hobman bought 35,995 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

