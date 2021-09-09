NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Shares Down 7.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 14,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95.

About NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

