NFTX Hashmasks Index One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,380.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,506.14 or 0.05369251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $712,312.54 and $8,380.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00061605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044886 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 284 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

