Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Shares Up 1.4%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. 14,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 15,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

