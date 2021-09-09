Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after acquiring an additional 172,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 277,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $109,150,000 after acquiring an additional 242,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 157.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

