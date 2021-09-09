Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,475 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,475 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,238.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 260,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 249,630 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

