Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,798 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,525.50 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,465.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,323.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

