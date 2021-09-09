Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

