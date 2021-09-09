Ninepoint Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Ameresco accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ameresco by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameresco by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of AMRC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,883. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,994 shares of company stock worth $5,449,028. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

