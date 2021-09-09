Ninepoint Partners LP Has $317,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

PLD stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,622. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

