Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. SBA Communications makes up about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Truist raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.62. 1,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,479. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.58 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.72. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.