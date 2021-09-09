Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $694,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,174 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. United Rentals accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 410.5% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

NYSE:URI traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.29. 3,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,888. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.