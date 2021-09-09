Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,258,000 after purchasing an additional 773,281 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 752,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $28,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

