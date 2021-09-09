Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

