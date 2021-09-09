Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

