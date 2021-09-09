Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,555 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.