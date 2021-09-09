Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CREE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cree by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Cree by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,091 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.44. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.63.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

