Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 348,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,452,000 after buying an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

