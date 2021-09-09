NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02. NN Group has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

