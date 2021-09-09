Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Altice USA by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 112.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 68.7% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 86,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 89.3% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 605,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 285,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

Altice USA stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

