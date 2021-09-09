Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 14,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.34. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $165.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.189 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

