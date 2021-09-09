Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 176.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

