Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 761.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.48.

RUN opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.