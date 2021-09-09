Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,700 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 530,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

