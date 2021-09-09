Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after buying an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.36. 6,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.14 and its 200-day moving average is $350.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.