NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,035. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

