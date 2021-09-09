Notis McConarty Edward Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,364 shares of company stock worth $7,004,148. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.60. 1,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.28. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

