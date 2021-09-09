Notis McConarty Edward Has $3.99 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,620 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 1.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Xilinx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in Xilinx by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Xilinx by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $153.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average is $132.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

