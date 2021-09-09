Notis McConarty Edward Sells 2,125 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

