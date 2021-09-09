Notis McConarty Edward Sells 2,990 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Chubb were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Chubb by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 798,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,925,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 55,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,432. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

